About this product

Still searching for your LBC site? This wide-open, very large, Long Beach Pink Zone property is ready and waiting for your compliant business.

.

It will be wide-open when leased and comes equipped with...

- 14’ ceilings

- Concrete floors

- Heavy 480v 3p power

- Multiple roll-ups

- A private, secure gated lot

- More than enough parking to meet the city’s guidelines

...and it is more than the appropriate distance from all sensitive uses

.

In addition, the owner will consider dividing it into two spaces at roughly 18K and 16K square feet for the right, professional tenants.

.

Give us a call or email us at 949-916-0022 x407 or info@420realproperties.com to learn how we can help you secure this space or any other that may better meet your needs, ASAP!

.

We’re here to help.

.

420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210