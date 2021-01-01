420 Real Properties
LEASED! 35.2K SQFT in Long Beach at $2.30 PSF (DIVISIBLE)
About this product
Still searching for your LBC site? This wide-open, very large, Long Beach Pink Zone property is ready and waiting for your compliant business.
.
It will be wide-open when leased and comes equipped with...
- 14’ ceilings
- Concrete floors
- Heavy 480v 3p power
- Multiple roll-ups
- A private, secure gated lot
- More than enough parking to meet the city’s guidelines
...and it is more than the appropriate distance from all sensitive uses
.
In addition, the owner will consider dividing it into two spaces at roughly 18K and 16K square feet for the right, professional tenants.
.
Give us a call or email us at 949-916-0022 x407 or info@420realproperties.com to learn how we can help you secure this space or any other that may better meet your needs, ASAP!
.
We’re here to help.
.
420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210
.
It will be wide-open when leased and comes equipped with...
- 14’ ceilings
- Concrete floors
- Heavy 480v 3p power
- Multiple roll-ups
- A private, secure gated lot
- More than enough parking to meet the city’s guidelines
...and it is more than the appropriate distance from all sensitive uses
.
In addition, the owner will consider dividing it into two spaces at roughly 18K and 16K square feet for the right, professional tenants.
.
Give us a call or email us at 949-916-0022 x407 or info@420realproperties.com to learn how we can help you secure this space or any other that may better meet your needs, ASAP!
.
We’re here to help.
.
420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!