This UV 420 Jar is one of a kind. With a glass-on-glass lid and thick UV glass your friends are sure to be envious.



NOTE: We strongly recommend washing out this jar before using it. The grinding process may leave some glass residue behind.



Specs:



Molded Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Ground Glass Lid

Holds: 2-3 oz | 1 L

Height: 8" (20 cm)

Width: 4.25" (11 cm)

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty