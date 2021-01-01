420 Science
Liter Glass-on-Glass UV Jar
About this product
This UV 420 Jar is one of a kind. With a glass-on-glass lid and thick UV glass your friends are sure to be envious.
NOTE: We strongly recommend washing out this jar before using it. The grinding process may leave some glass residue behind.
Specs:
Molded Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Ground Glass Lid
Holds: 2-3 oz | 1 L
Height: 8" (20 cm)
Width: 4.25" (11 cm)
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
