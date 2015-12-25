About this strain
Island Maui Haze is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain with effects that can creep up on you. These dense, forest green buds may not initially attract you based on its strong, ammonia smell; however, this crystal-covered strain is praised for its uplifting, energetic effects that can relieve pain and other symptoms without bringing you down into a lazy state.
Island Maui Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
80% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
