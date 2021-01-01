About this product
Agent Orange is an uplifting, cerebral sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that packs a citrus punch. It’s fresh and sweet orange flavor sets the stage for a positively euphoric experience. The scent is distinctly orange with a hint of mango and pine, creating a delicious, tropical vibe for the senses that instantly prepare the mind to feel at ease.
Agent Orange is one of Michigan’s most popular strains for good reason; it’s a perfect daytime strain as it provides energetic and happy effects that are highly therapeutic without being overpowering. This strain is sure to brighten your day and your mood, which makes it the best option for those seeking refuge from stress, anxiety and depression. In addition to the cerebral effects, Agent Orange is also known for a slight body high that’s been known to reduce migraines, fatigue, and minor pains.
Agent Orange is one of Michigan’s most popular strains for good reason; it’s a perfect daytime strain as it provides energetic and happy effects that are highly therapeutic without being overpowering. This strain is sure to brighten your day and your mood, which makes it the best option for those seeking refuge from stress, anxiety and depression. In addition to the cerebral effects, Agent Orange is also known for a slight body high that’s been known to reduce migraines, fatigue, and minor pains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
4SCORE
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
Redefining Premium.
Redefining Premium.