Agent Orange is an uplifting, cerebral sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that packs a citrus punch. It’s fresh and sweet orange flavor sets the stage for a positively euphoric experience. The scent is distinctly orange with a hint of mango and pine, creating a delicious, tropical vibe for the senses that instantly prepare the mind to feel at ease.



Agent Orange is one of Michigan’s most popular strains for good reason; it’s a perfect daytime strain as it provides energetic and happy effects that are highly therapeutic without being overpowering. This strain is sure to brighten your day and your mood, which makes it the best option for those seeking refuge from stress, anxiety and depression. In addition to the cerebral effects, Agent Orange is also known for a slight body high that’s been known to reduce migraines, fatigue, and minor pains.

