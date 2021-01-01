Mowie Wowie is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that will make you feel like you’re on a topical vacation. This fragrant strain emits a fruity scent of fresh mango and pineapple with notes of pine and pepper, blended with an undertone of lavender and citrus. This complex profile tastes as good as it smells, like a juicy slice of paradise.



Mowie Wowie is a great strain to start off the day with its bright euphoric and mood boosting qualities. This strain is both cerebral and physical, offering users an uplifting and creative effect on the mind that is great for focus, while energizing the body and inducing a slight body numbing effect that is ideal for reducing fatigue and chronic pain. This strain is perfect for those seeking refuge from stress, depression, anxiety, and migraines. It also is a fantastic appetite stimulant as well.

