About this product
Mowie Wowie is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that will make you feel like you’re on a topical vacation. This fragrant strain emits a fruity scent of fresh mango and pineapple with notes of pine and pepper, blended with an undertone of lavender and citrus. This complex profile tastes as good as it smells, like a juicy slice of paradise.
Mowie Wowie is a great strain to start off the day with its bright euphoric and mood boosting qualities. This strain is both cerebral and physical, offering users an uplifting and creative effect on the mind that is great for focus, while energizing the body and inducing a slight body numbing effect that is ideal for reducing fatigue and chronic pain. This strain is perfect for those seeking refuge from stress, depression, anxiety, and migraines. It also is a fantastic appetite stimulant as well.
About this brand
4SCORE
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
Redefining Premium.
