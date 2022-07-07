The Day Pen is a 350mAh slim pen battery that takes quality and the user experience into careful consideration. With only a twist of the temperature control on the bottom, the user can choose their heat setting preference from as low as 2.0v, all the way up to 4.0v, and anything in between! No clicks, No worries! The Day Pen also features a Preheat function that will ensure the perfect hit, no matter how thick the oil in your cartridge is. Just press the button twice to activate the preheat setting before you go in to puff. Designed to be compatible with any 510 thread cartridge, the Day Pen comes with a USB compatible charger that easily twists directly onto the 510 thread. The Day Pen is aptly named because its charge is just about guaranteed to last you a full day’s worth of use!
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
Redefining Premium.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.