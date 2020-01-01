Our highly experienced cannabis consultants clarify and simplify those details, allowing you to focus on what you do best, producing and selling quality cannabis! Our motto is Confident, Current, and Compliant so you can remain Calm, Cool, and Collected on your best days or even amidst a crisis. By assisting you with all of your operations and compliance needs, we aim to build resiliency within your business so you can continue to excel, even during periods of great change such as staff turnover, the implementation of new regulations, or business expansion. The secret to our success is the value we place on the relationships with our clients. 5700 Consulting makes a long-term commitment to our clients, so that we can serve as a single point of contact throughout the life of your operation, through the good times and the bad. We know how difficult it is to run your cannabis business. We’ve literally been there. We deliver reliability and peace of mind to cannabis business owners, setting us apart as the consultancy leader in our exciting, growing industry.