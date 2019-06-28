CBD Gummies are the #1 CBD choice for many people wanting to take CBD oil (cannabidiol). CBD gummies, aka CBD Oil Gummies or Cannabidiol gummies, are chewy edible CBD infused candies manufactured from industrial hemp plants.



A mouthful of flavor while enjoying the benefits of CBD. Perfect for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth and get their regular dosage of CBD.



Ingredients:

300 mg (30 pieces) 99%+ Cannabidiol extract, Corn syrup, sugar (from Beets), water, gelatin, citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, lactic acid, pectin (derived from fruit), titanium dioxide (color), FD&C yellow #5, Yellow #6, Blue #1, Red #40