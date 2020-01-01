The 710 KAN is made in a way that you can easily reclaim any residue and keep your portable dab rig clean. Since there is ZERO WASTE – you will see how you get an immediate return on this investment. (you can thank us later) AWARD WINNING DESIGN Voted at HIGH TIMES CANNABIS CUP: SEATTLE 3rd PLACE for Best Product. After having thousands of people try the 710 KAN – everyone around knew that this was the newest and best method for DIRECT DABS ON-THE-GO! BIGGER, SMOOTHER HITS While hitting the 710 KAN, a vortex is created inside the dome, allowing in the correct ratio of outside air for the smoothest hits. Don’t mistake the KAN’s size for the size of hit you will get – because they are some of the biggest around! Also known as the “OIL KAN”, the 710 KAN is not to be compared to the beautiful glass art that you smoke your concentrates out of at home - or any vapor pens that you throw in your pocket. This piece will be the one that you bring with you to a festival, disc golf course, party, weekend getaway, to the beach, or anywhere you can dab out.