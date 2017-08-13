Kingpen
Sky OG 1 Gram Vape Cartridge
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
This oh-so potent indica strain is a cross of Skywalker and the hugely popular OG Kush. Its primary focus is out-of-this-world relaxation - pure, body-tingling, numbness-inducing relaxation
Skywalker Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
