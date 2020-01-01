805 Buddha Bliss is a whole flower cannabis topical company. All products are handcrafted with care in Santa Barbara, California. 805 Buddha bliss products were created as an alternative to over-the-counter and prescription medications. It is our mission to provide all natural, preservative free, top quality products at an affordable price. Only the highest grade (ingestible) ingredients are used in each one of our topicals. All products are handmade with love and positive intentions by myself and other fellow female Goddesses. Cannabis topicals have been used medicinally for thousands of years, by both the ancient Chinese and Egyptians. When applied topically to the skin, which is our body’s largest organ, it can have immense healing properties! It is fast-acting and location specific. It penetrates the muscular and subcutaneous tissues; however, is unable to enter the bloodstream, thus preventing any psychoactive effects. Topical cannabis can be used to treat and heal many ailments: Arthritis, burns, headaches, cramps, scrapes, Anti-Inflammatory, skin infections, antifungal, Psoriasis, Fibromyalgia, Eczema, and also improves skin elasticity. In addition to the powerful healing properties of cannabis, all other ingredients we use contain healing benefits as well. Shea Butter, Hemp Seed Oil, Sunflower and Evening-Primrose Oil all contain Linoleic Acid, which aids in collagen production and benefits skin’s health in general. In addition, they contain vitamins: A, E, D, and K an are all Non Comedogenic, meaning none of the oils we use will clog your pores The Essential Oils used are the best available in the world, purely ingestible/edible. Each oil providing a form of healing of it’s own. Essential Oils were some of the first medicines known to man.Today, researchers are proving the powerful healing abilities these oil concentrates can provide. Frankincense has been used since the beginning of time. It is referred to as “Nature’s Morphine.” which is why it is used in our Balm. Each Essential Oil was specifically chosen for it’s unique and individual healing and pain reducing properties.