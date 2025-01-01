About this product
Runtz x Puré Michigan
1.5g
We went crazy with this one. 1.5 grams of that 93 gas, infused with cannabis oil, dipped in kief. And it's a blunt. Plus, the reusable glass tip keeps things fresh no matter how big the session gets.
Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.
About this brand
93 Boyz
93 Boyz is Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis brand and the first to pair top-shelf genetics with a core mission focused on giving back to the community.
The brand was founded by Chicago-born musician and activist Vic Mensa with a vision of lifting up the neighborhoods around him while lifting spirits across the state. That vision- paired with the heaviest, headiest gas available anywhere- is what fuels 93 Boyz today.
