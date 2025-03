5 x 20mg Infused Gummies

100mg THC Total

Loud is the new macro dose gummy from 93 Boyz. Loud is packed with five 20mg doses of unique, bodega-inspired flavors that are unlike anything else on the block. Fueled by the same premium octane gas as all your favorite 93 Boyz products, Loud is also vegan, gluten-free, and contains no artificial flavors or colors. Join the party- come get Loud.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

