The Y x Snowman

1g

Find true balance with this mesmerizing bud named in honor of the NBA Hall of Famer. The Y was crossed with Snowman to yield a smooth, gentle high that's party-ready while remaining an ideal everyday carry.

This gas tank takes 93 only. Superior cannabis oil in a standard 510 cartridge.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

