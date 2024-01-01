Aspen OG x High Country Diesel

1.5g

An all-time great sativa bred from Aspen OG and High Country Diesel, this sweet, sharp smoke will lift you up while launching you into the stratosphere. Get stuff done and feel good doing it.

We went crazy with this one. 1.5 grams of that 93 gas, infused with cannabis oil, dipped in kief. And it's a blunt. Plus, the reusable glass tip keeps things fresh no matter how big the session gets.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

