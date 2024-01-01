Do Si Do x Kush Mintz

3.5g

A rich, smooth indica-dominant hybrid with earthy, minty undertones that will get you beyond relaxed. This Peanut Butter’s gonna have you feeling like jelly.

Get your stash up. Our flagship strains, bagged up fresh from the grow.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

