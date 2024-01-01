Hybrid Blend

1g

However fast you’re moving, you should always take a moment to relax, reset, and gain some perspective. This hybrid blend lets you take a beat while still keeping your energy up.

This gas tank takes 93 only. Superior cannabis oil in a standard 510 cartridge.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

