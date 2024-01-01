OG Kush x G-13

1.5g

OG Kush and G-13 are the parents of this heavy-hitting indica that will melt you like an early 2000s “Above the Influence” PSA. Dense, pungent buds and a strong euphoria that won’t let you down.

We went crazy with this one. 1.5 grams of that 93 gas, infused with cannabis oil, dipped in kief. And it's a blunt. Plus, the reusable glass tip keeps things fresh no matter how big the session gets.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

