OG Kush x G-13

—

1g

—

OG Kush and G-13 are the parents of this heavy-hitting indica that will melt you like an early 2000s “Above the Influence” PSA. Dense, pungent buds and a strong euphoria that won’t let you down.

—

This gas tank takes 93 only. Superior cannabis oil in a standard 510 cartridge.

—

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

Show more