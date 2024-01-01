Discover the essence of purity with Farmhouse Hemp's CBD rosin drops, meticulously crafted to deliver solventless, full-spectrum oil. At Farmhouse, we remain steadfast in our commitment to simplicity, honesty, and purity. Utilizing a rosin press, we extract natural oils directly from our organically cultivated hemp flower buds.
Our oil encapsulates not only the full spectrum of cannabinoids found in our hemp flower but also encompasses flavonoids, lipids, antioxidants, and a myriad of other beneficial components, synergistically working together to provide an impeccably balanced CBD experience.
Experience versatility with three distinct potency levels offered by our Farmhouse Hemp Drops, facilitating effortless customization of your preferred dosage. Embrace the purity of nature with Farmhouse Hemp.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to Farmhouse Hemp, your trusted source for premium CBD products since 2016! Our commitment lies in delivering simple, honest, and pure CBD solutions for both people and pets. Utilizing an innovative extraction method, we extract oils directly from our organically grown hemp flower buds, employing only heat and pressure. This unique rosin process ensures that the plant's natural beneficial components remain intact, making it one of the only solventless techniques in the CBD industry. Experience the Farmhouse Hemp difference and discover the purity of our CBD products today!