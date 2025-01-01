At Treasure Valley Cannabis Company, we are more than just your neighborhood dispensary; we are a destination. Located in Ontario, Oregon, our 6,000 square foot dispensary is designed to offer an unparalleled cannabis experience. We are proud to provide quality customer service, in-depth cannabis knowledge, and some of the finest cannabis products grown and processed right here in Oregon.



Our vertically integrated operation ensures that we maintain the highest standards from farm to finished product. From cultivating our cannabis on our farms in Applegate to processing and storing our material, every step is handled with care. Our on-site lab and solventless hash processing are visible through open windows, allowing customers to see the meticulous processes involved in creating our solventless cartridges, hash, dab and edibles.



Experience the difference at Treasure Valley Cannabis Company—where quality meets transparency.

