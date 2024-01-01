Banana Breath - 7g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

"Banana Breath | High THCa

Genetics: Mendocino x Banana OG
Type: Hybrid - 50% Sativa /50% Indica
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Greenhouse
Nose: Banana x Earth x Sweet
Nug Structure: Dense"

About this strain

Banana Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendocino and Banana OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Breath is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Wildflower Hemp Co
Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
