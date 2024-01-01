About this product
About this strain
Chimera is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Truffle and The Creature. This strain is known for its unique flavor and effects, with high THC levels and a complex terpene profile. Chimera is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chimera effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chimera when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, Chimera features flavors like earthy, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chimera typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chimera, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.