Chimera - 7g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

"Chimera | High THCa

Genetics: White Truffle x The Creature
Type: Balanced Hybrid
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Indoor
Nose: Lemon x Floral x Sweet
Bud Structure: Sticky and Dense Nugs with crazy formations"

About this strain

Chimera is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Truffle and The Creature. This strain is known for its unique flavor and effects, with high THC levels and a complex terpene profile. Chimera is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chimera effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chimera when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, Chimera features flavors like earthy, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chimera typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chimera, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wildflower Hemp Co
Wildflower Hemp Co
Shop products
Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
Notice a problem?Report this item