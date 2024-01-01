Citron - 28g

"Citron | High CBDa

Genetics: OG Kush with another unknown hybrid strain
Type: Balanced Hybrid 50%/50%
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Indoor
Nose: Lemon x Orange x Sour
Bud Structure: Tight Nugs with a softness"

About this strain

Citron is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain. It is believed to be a variety of OG Kush. Like its name suggests, Citron has a bright flavor profile that features a sweet and sour combination of lemon and lime. Smoking this strain produces a euphoric effect that relaxes your entire body without putting you to sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and stress. Citron buds are bright green with frosty trichomes and dark orange hairs.

Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
