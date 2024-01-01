Garlic Breath - 1g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

"Garlic Breath | High THCa

Genetics: GMO X Mendo Breath
Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% / 30%
Method: Live Rosin / Solventless
Nose: Pungent x Chemical x Spicy
In-House Review: Very creamy, pine/woody flavor at lower temps, but for sure packs a punch once she gets going! (I've tried writing this 3 times lol)"

About this strain

Garlic Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Mendo Breath. This strain features a pungent and savory flavor profile that may remind you of freshly-peeled garlic with spicy undertones. Garlic Breath produces physically relaxing effects that gradually become sedating as you continue to consume. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and depression. Garlic Breath was originally bred by ThugPug genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Garlic Breath, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wildflower Hemp Co
Wildflower Hemp Co
Shop products
Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
Notice a problem?Report this item