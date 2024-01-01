Garlotti - 7g

"Garlotti | High THCa

Genetics: Chemdawg x Gelatti
Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% / 40%
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Indoor
Nose: Earthy x Sage x Fruity
Bud Structure: Firm Nugs"

About this strain

Garlotti is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg with Gelatti, for a zinger plant with frosty green and violet buds. The effects of Garlotti are believed to be arousing and happy. Reviewers on Leafly say Garlotti makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Garlotti is believed to be 27% THC. The dominant terpene in Garlotti is limonene, with a healthy side of caryophyllene; cannasseurs can expect earthy, sharp citrus, and herbal aroma with a sweet, peppery and sage flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of eye pressure and anxiety. The original breeder of Garlotti is Cannarado.

Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
