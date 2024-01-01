Gold Cash Gold - 7g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
THC —CBD —

"Gold Cash Gold | High THCa

Genetics: Oreoz 1.0 x Pure Michigan
Type: Balanced Hybrid
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Indoor
Nose: Earthy x Citrus x Spice
Bud Structure: Dense and Frosty Nugs"

Wildflower Hemp Co
Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
