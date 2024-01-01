Grandi Guava - 7g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
"<p>Grandi Guava | High THCa</p>
<p>Genetics: Guava and Gelato<br />
Type: Indica-leaning hybrid<br />
Method: Living Soil<br />
Environment: Indoor<br />
Nose: Cheese x Skunk x Ammonia<br />
Bud Structure: Tight/Dense and sticky nugs</p>"

Grandi Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava and Gelato. This indica-leaning hybrid is a Grandiflora creation that offers a fruity and cheesy aroma and flavor, with hints of tropical guava and creamy blue cheese. Grandi Guava is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grandi Guava effects include uplifted, hungry, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandi Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Grandiflora, Grandi Guava features flavors like tropical, pepper, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is b-caryophyllene. The average price of Grandi Guava typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes that sparkle like the sun reflecting off the river water. This strain is a tasty mood booster that leaves users relaxed and ready to rest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandi Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Wildflower Hemp Co
Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
