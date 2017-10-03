Lemon Meringue - 28g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

"Lemon Meringue | High CBDa

Genetics: Lemon Skunk x Cookies and Cream
Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid 70% / 30%
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Indoor
Nose: Citrus x Pungent x Sweet
Bud Structure: Tight Nugs with a softness and a little sticky"

About this strain

Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue Pie," is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Made from a sweet and zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream, this pungent strain emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. At the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue effects offer uplifting and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wildflower Hemp Co
Wildflower Hemp Co
Shop products
Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
Notice a problem?Report this item