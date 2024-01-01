Motor Breath - 2g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

"Motor Breath | High THCa

Genetics: Chemdog x SFV OG Kush
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Method: BHO
Nose: Diesel x Pepper x Chemical"

About this strain

Motor Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This strain is a gassy and potent strain that will make you feel like you’re running on high-octane fuel. Motor Breath is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Motor Breath effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Motor Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Pisces Genetics, Motor Breath features flavors like diesel, chemical and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Motor Breath typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy, Motor Breath might be the one for you. This strain has a pungent and skunky flavor that will make your nose burn and your eyes water. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Motor Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wildflower Hemp Co
Wildflower Hemp Co
Shop products
Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
Notice a problem?Report this item