Pressure - 14g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
"Pressure | High THCa

Genetics: Gary Payton and Rainbow Chip
Type: Balanced Hybrid
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Indoor
Nose: Amonia x Chemical x Gas
Bud Structure: Firm Nugs"

Pressure is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Rainbow Chip. This strain is a frosty and colorful delight that produces a potent and balanced high. Pressure is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pressure effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pressure when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by LUVLI, Pressure features flavors like citrus, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Pressure typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Pressure is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in the market. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pressure, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
