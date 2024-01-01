About this product
Purple Apricot is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Punch and Orange Apricot. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, giggly, and euphoric. Purple Apricot has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Apricot, before let us know! Leave a review.
