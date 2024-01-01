Purple Apricot - 14g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
"Purple Apricot | High THCa

Genetics: Purple Punch x Orange Apricot
Type: Indica (smokes like a sativa with uplifting effects)
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Light Assisted Greenhouse
Nose: Citrus, Fruit, Sweet"

Purple Apricot is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Punch and Orange Apricot. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, giggly, and euphoric. Purple Apricot has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Apricot, before let us know! Leave a review.

Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
