"Purple Cookies | High THCa

Genetics: Cookie F2 x Purple Caper
Type: Hybrid - 50% Sativa /50% Indica
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Greenhouse
Nose: Grape x Herbal x Woody
Nug Structure: Dense and Sticky Nugs"

Purple Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookie F2 and Purple Caper. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Purple Cookies is celebrated for its vibrant appearance, unique flavor, and well-rounded effects. Purple Cookies is renowned for its beautiful purple-hued buds and its balanced genetic profile. With a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 24%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its potency offers a relaxing and euphoric high that's cherished by users. Leafly customers report that Purple Cookies' effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and aroused. These effects make it an ideal choice for relieving stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as enhancing mood and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Its balanced hybrid nature provides both physical and mental relief. Bred by Purple Capers, Purple Cookies features flavors like sweet berries, earthy pine, and a hint of citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and soothing properties. The average price of Purple Cookies typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for cannabis enthusiasts. Purple Cookies stands out for its stunning appearance, delightful flavor profile, and versatile effects. If you've experienced Purple Cookies, we invite you to share your thoughts and leave a strain review.

Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
