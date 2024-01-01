About this product
About this strain
Purple Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookie F2 and Purple Caper. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Purple Cookies is celebrated for its vibrant appearance, unique flavor, and well-rounded effects. Purple Cookies is renowned for its beautiful purple-hued buds and its balanced genetic profile. With a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 24%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its potency offers a relaxing and euphoric high that's cherished by users. Leafly customers report that Purple Cookies' effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and aroused. These effects make it an ideal choice for relieving stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as enhancing mood and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Its balanced hybrid nature provides both physical and mental relief. Bred by Purple Capers, Purple Cookies features flavors like sweet berries, earthy pine, and a hint of citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and soothing properties. The average price of Purple Cookies typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for cannabis enthusiasts. Purple Cookies stands out for its stunning appearance, delightful flavor profile, and versatile effects. If you've experienced Purple Cookies, we invite you to share your thoughts and leave a strain review.