Rebel Sour - 4g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

"Rebel Sour | High THCa

Genetics: (ECSD x (Double OG Sour x Starfighter)) and East Coast Sour Diesel
Type: Balanced Hybrid
Method: BHO
Nose: Pine x Lime x Pungent
Consistency: Diamonds and Thick Sauce"

About this strain

Rebel Sour, aka Rebel Sour 2.0, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  (ECSD x (Double OG Sour x Starfighter)) and East Coast Sour Diesel. Rebel Sour is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for consistent to very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Rebel Sour's effects include talkative, uplifted, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rebel Sour when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Rebel Grown, Rebel Sour features flavors like diesel, pungent, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Rebel Sour typically ranges from $45–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rebel Sour, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wildflower Hemp Co
Wildflower Hemp Co
Shop products
Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
Notice a problem?Report this item