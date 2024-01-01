About this product
About this strain
Rebel Sour, aka Rebel Sour 2.0, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between (ECSD x (Double OG Sour x Starfighter)) and East Coast Sour Diesel. Rebel Sour is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for consistent to very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Rebel Sour's effects include talkative, uplifted, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rebel Sour when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Rebel Grown, Rebel Sour features flavors like diesel, pungent, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Rebel Sour typically ranges from $45–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rebel Sour, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.