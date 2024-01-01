White Cherry Gelato - 7g

by Wildflower Hemp Co
"White Cherry Gelato | High THCa

Genetics: Gelato X White Cherry
Type: Balanced Hybrid
Method: Living Soil
Environment: Indoor
Nose: Earth x Nutty x Sour
Bud Structure: Dense and Frosty nugs"

White Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with White Cherry. The effects of this strain are believed to be balancing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed and sleepy. White Cherry Gelato is believed to have THC levels ranging from 15%-20%. Consumers say this strain is a creeper stain, meaning the effects will hit you later than you might expect, so partake with caution. The dominant terpene in White Cherry Gelato is currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of insomnia. The original breeder of White Cherry Gelato is unknown.

Our Story
Experience the pure essence of nature with our exceptional hemp products. We are dedicated to cultivating the finest quality hemp using the time-tested method of growing in living soil. By harnessing the power of nature, we deliver a flavor that is truly unmatched.

At Wildflower Hemp Co, we understand that true quality cannot be rushed. That’s why we allow our carefully cultivated plants to undergo a full month cure before processing. This meticulous approach guarantees the perfect moisture ratio of water to flower, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable burn with every gram.

Our commitment to purity extends beyond cultivation. We prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that our products have minimal impact on the environment. When you choose Wildflower Hemp Co, you’re not only indulging in premium hemp products, but also supporting a greener future.
