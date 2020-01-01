 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. A-1 Scale & ABM Equipment
A-1 Scale & ABM Equipment Cover Photo

A-1 Scale & ABM Equipment

A Quality and Service Company

Cannacon 2017!
About A-1 Scale & ABM Equipment

A-1 Scales is the full-service local resource for the west coast industry. A-1 supplies, delivers, calibrates, certifies, and registers scales for producers, labs, and retailers. We also service and repair scales, which is often necessary in operations lacking dust control. ABM Equipment comes from a long history in the processing industry and develops systems for unique applications. We integrate auto-filling and bagging systems for 1lb and up, dust control setups, and have developed software which makes manual weighing and trimming more efficient. We're also working to develop automatic weighing and packaging solutions for grams and 1/8's.