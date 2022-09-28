About this product
R.A. Royal Gummies – 1200MG CBD Infused Sour Bears
CBD Gummies are the #1 CBD choice for many people wanting to take CBD oil (cannabidiol). R.A. Royal Gummies 1200mg CBD Infused Sour Bears provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite CBD gummy taste! The chewy edible CBD infused candies manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.
INGREDIENTS: Corn syrup, sugar, modified food starch (potato), gelatin, lactic acid, citric acid, white grape juice concentrate, Calcium lactate, sodium lactate, natural and artificial flavors, tartaric acid, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION: N/A
SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 6 in one day.
STRENGTH: 1200mg
SIZE: 240g (16oz)
CANDY: Sour Bears
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
