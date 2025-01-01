About this product
Kratom Café Mocha Shot – Indulge in the Rich, Bold Coffee Flavor
Elevate your senses with the Bare Kratom Cafe Mocha Shot, where the rich essence of cafe mocha meets the unparalleled potency of 330mg Mitragyna Speciosa extract in a perfectly sized 30ml bottle.
This unique concoction is designed for those who cherish the invigorating effects of kratom and the classic, comforting taste of cafe mocha. Kratom, sourced from the leaves of the Mitragyna Speciosa tree, is renowned for its dual ability to stimulate and relax, making it an ideal companion for both starting your day with energy and ending it with tranquility. The Cafe Mocha flavor adds a luxurious layer of chocolate and coffee notes, creating a delectable, effective, and easy-to-enjoy wellness experience.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size - 10 ml (Servings per shot - 3)
Mytragyna Speciosa Extract 110mg (330mg in total shot)
7-Hydroxymitraginine - <0.1mg
Ingridients
75% Mytragynine, Water, Glycerin, Sugar, Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Polysorbate 80, Patassium Sorbate, Potassium Phosphate, Neotame, Acesulfame K.
BARE KRATOM SHOTS - CAFE MOCHA - 330MG
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
