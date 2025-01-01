BARE Kratom Shot: Experience the Exotic Guanabana Flavor for a Refreshing Boost
Discover the exotic allure of the Bare Kratom Guanabana Shot, a premium blend that combines 330mg of potent Mitragyna Speciosa extract with the unique flavor of Guanabana in each 30ml bottle.
Guanabana, also known as soursop, is celebrated for its rich, creamy taste and hint of citrus, paired here with the natural, mood-enhancing properties of kratom. Kratom is a natural botanical derived from the Mitragyna Speciosa tree, revered for its ability to stimulate, focus, and relax, making it a versatile addition to your wellness routine. Our Guanabana Kratom Shot offers a fast-acting, delicious way to experience the benefits of kratom.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size - 10 ml (Servings per shot - 3)
Mytragyna Speciosa Extract 110mg (330mg in total shot)
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.