About this product
Bare Kratom Shot with Passion Fruit Flavor – A Tropical Twist on Kratom Enjoyment
Introducing the Bare Kratom Passion Fruit Shot, your gateway to a potent and swift kratom experience. Each 30ml bottle is infused with 330mg of high-quality Mitragyna Speciosa extract, designed for those who appreciate the unique benefits of kratom.
Kratom, derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna Speciosa tree, has been used traditionally in Southeast Asia for its stimulating and soothing properties. This fast-acting extract combines the traditional benefits of kratom with the exotic and tangy taste of passion fruit, creating a delightful and effective wellness supplement. Ideal for boosting energy, improving concentration, and promoting relaxation, our Passion Fruit Kratom Shot is a convenient and pleasurable way to support your daily routine.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size - 10 ml (Servings per shot - 3)
Mytragyna Speciosa Extract 110mg (330mg in total shot)
7-Hydroxymitraginine - <0.1mg
Ingridients
75% Mytragynine, Water, Glycerin, Sugar, Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Polysorbate 80, Patassium Sorbate, Potassium Phosphate, Neotame, Acesulfame K.
BARE KRATOM SHOTS - PASSION FRUIT - 330MG
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
