Kratom Shot in Peach Mango – A Perfectly Balanced Blend of Sweet and Tangy
Experience the potent and rapid effects of our Bare Kratom Peach Mango Shot, meticulously crafted with 330mg of premium Mitragyna Speciosa extract in every 30ml bottle. Designed for the discerning kratom lover and CBD enthusiasts alike, this fast-acting formula offers a unique blend of natural energy, enhanced focus, and calming relaxation. Savor the delightful fusion of peach and mango flavors, making your kratom experience not only effective but also enjoyable. Whether you're seeking to uplift your mood, enhance your productivity, or unwind after a long day, our Peach Mango Kratom Shot delivers with precision and taste. Embrace the natural benefits of kratom, presented in a convenient and palatable form.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size - 10 ml (Servings per shot - 3)
Mytragyna Speciosa Extract 110mg (330mg in total shot)
7-Hydroxymitraginine - <0.1mg
Ingridients
75% Mytragynine, Water, Glycerin, Sugar, Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Polysorbate 80, Patassium Sorbate, Potassium Phosphate, Neotame, Acesulfame K.
BARE KRATOM SHOTS - PEACH MANGO - 330MG
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
