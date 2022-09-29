About this product
R.A. Royal Sweets 1000x CBD Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite Sweets! The delectable CBD Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.
INGREDIENTS:Almonds, Sugar, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Honey, Corn Syrup, Contains 1% Or Less Of Fructose, Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavor, Cornstarch, Xanthan Gum, Peanut Oil,Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin.
ALLERGEN INFO: Contains Almond. Manufactured on equipment that processes peanut, other tree nuts.
SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 6 total in one day.
STRENGTH: 1000MG
SIZE: 165g (5.65oz)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.