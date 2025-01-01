About this product
The Lime CBD Hybrid Gummies – 1500MG for Day and Night Balance
Entice your taste buds and experience bliss with our CBD Gummies 30CT – The Lime 1500mg (50mg ea.) – HYBRID! Experience safe relief with every bite and satisfy your sweet tooth with these delicious hybrid-infused gummies. Our Hybrid gummies are a perfect blend of indica and sativa, struck at the right balance to help you stay clear-minded, relaxed and full of energy.
Whether you’re a dedicated CBD lover or just getting started with Hemp, these delicious gummies will give you the extra boost of hemp benefits that you need. Packed with an unbeatable 50mg of cannabinoids per serving, each gummy provides all the nutrition and power of cannabidiol with every succulent bite.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ashwaganda Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBD
Available Flavors:
White Mimosa - HYBRID
Watermelon Zkittlez - HYBRID
The Lime - HYBRID
Strawberry Glue - HYBRID
Snozzberry - HYBRID
Pineapple Punch - HYBRID
Orangeade - HYBRID
Mango Tango - HYBRID
Gorilla Grape - HYBRID
Cherry Bomb - HYBRID
Blue Rhino - HYBRID
Apple Jack - HYBRID
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
