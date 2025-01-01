Find Calm and Clarity with CBD Blue Razz Ring Gummies – 50MG Each
Discover pure bliss with our delectable and effective Blue Razz CBD Gummies. Crafted to help you unwind and find relief from the daily grind, each gummy is infused with a potent 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Embrace the myriad benefits of CBD without the psychoactive effects of THC.
With a 2500mg of CBD per container, our gummies are a game-changer for those seeking overall wellbeing. Elevate your sleep, mood, and energy levels with ease.
We take pride in using only the finest ingredients to create our gummies. Rest assured, every batch undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure purity and potency. Experience the pinnacle of quality and enjoy your CBD journey to the fullest.
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.