About this product
This CBD Oil Sublingual Tincture is ideal for use with your favorite drinks or under the tongue. Formulated with natural terpenes in an organic carrier (organic walnut oil, organic avocado oil, and organic coconut oil (organic MCT oil). 3000 MG strength sourced from American hemp farms. This product is a Full-spectrum hemp extract (decarboxylated CO2 extracted).
Ingredients: MCT Oil, CBD (Hemp) & Natural Flavors
Bottle Size: 30ml or 1fl ounces
Servings: 30
Use: 5 - 10 drops twice a day
Strengths: 3000mg
Route of Delivery: Sublingual
Ingredients: MCT Oil, CBD (Hemp) & Natural Flavors
Bottle Size: 30ml or 1fl ounces
Servings: 30
Use: 5 - 10 drops twice a day
Strengths: 3000mg
Route of Delivery: Sublingual
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.