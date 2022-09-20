About this product
A Gift From Nature pure CBD Wax is extracted from organically grown hemp plants and is filtered and produced specifically for dabbing.
This high quality broad spectrum CBD is THC free and rich in CBD and terpenes.
Ingredients
Organically grown hemp extract solidified from pure broad spectrum CBD oil.
Use
DAB - Wax can be dabbed by itself using a nector straw or rig. Can also be blended with your favorite smoking blend.
ORAL - Place small amount (Grain of Rice) of wax under tongue, hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
