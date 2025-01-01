About this product
Stay Energized with Cherryland CBG Gummies – 50MG Each for Productivity
Introducing CBG Gummies - 30CT Cherry 1500mg (50mg ea.) – SATIVA, the perfect way to experience an invigorating mood boost while reaping the benefits of CBG. These delightful cherry-flavored delights pack a punch with 50mg of potent, high-quality hemp in each piquant gummy. They beautifully meld the joy of a sweet and tangy treat with the incredible benefits of CBG, making them perfect for those looking to take a leap into the world of this phenomenal cannabinoid.
Our gummies make it easy to experience the uplifting potential of CBG. Enjoy the pleasure of a delicious sweet and sour treat that may just help promote balance.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ginseng Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBG
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Auto - SATIVA
Tahoe Champagne - SATIVA
Strawberry Supreme - SATIVA
Raspberry Breath - SATIVA
Pineapple Jack - SATIVA
Mango Mist - SATIVA
Key Lime Kush - SATIVA
Grape Hi-Chew - SATIVA
Cherryland - SATIVA
California Orange - SATIVA
Blueberry Blast - SATIVA
Apple Runtz - SATIVA
CBG GUMMIES - FOR ENERGY - 30CT Cherryland 1500mg (50mg ea.) – SATIVA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
Notice a problem?Report this item