About this product
Elevate Your Day with CBG Gummies – Grape Hi-Chew Flavor for Clarity
An innovative fusion of high-quality hemp and mouth-watering grape flavor, designed to elevate your senses and enhance your well-being. Crafted with care, our delectable gummies offer a delightfully chewy texture and unforgettable taste, carefully formulated to support your active lifestyle.
Delight in the sweet grape flavor and the irresistible Hi-Chew texture that will leave you craving more. These 30 gummies, packed with 50mg of CBG each, allow you to incorporate the benefits of CBG into your daily routine effortlessly.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ginseng Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBG
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Auto - SATIVA
Tahoe Champagne - SATIVA
Strawberry Supreme - SATIVA
Raspberry Breath - SATIVA
Pineapple Jack - SATIVA
Mango Mist - SATIVA
Key Lime Kush - SATIVA
Grape Hi-Chew - SATIVA
Cherryland - SATIVA
California Orange - SATIVA
Blueberry Blast - SATIVA
Apple Runtz - SATIVA
CBG GUMMIES - FOR ENERGY - 30CT Grape Hi-Chew 1500mg (50mg ea.) – SATIVA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
