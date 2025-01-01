About this product
Pineapple Jack CBG Gummies – 1500MG Sativa Blend for Natural Energy Boost
Introducing our CBG GUMMIES - 30CT Pineapple Jack 1500mg (50mg ea.) – SATIVA, a tasty and potent addition to the world of wellness! With a mouth-watering pineapple flavor and chewy texture, every piece is like a tropical vacation for your taste buds, while delivering the powerful effects of CBG.
Our Pineapple Jack CBG Gummies is made with high-quality hemp that has been carefully cultivated and processed to deliver the full benefits of CBG. Each single gummy contains 50mg of hemp-derived CBG providing the ultimate experience for all hemp enjoyers.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Ginseng Root Extract and Broad Spectrum CBG
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Auto - SATIVA
Tahoe Champagne - SATIVA
Strawberry Supreme - SATIVA
Raspberry Breath - SATIVA
Pineapple Jack - SATIVA
Mango Mist - SATIVA
Key Lime Kush - SATIVA
Grape Hi-Chew - SATIVA
Cherryland - SATIVA
California Orange - SATIVA
Blueberry Blast - SATIVA
Apple Runtz - SATIVA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
